COP28: Development Bank wins $400,000 award

The Development Bank of Nigeria clinched the prestigious 2022 Arab Gulf Programme for Development Prince Talal International Prize for Human Development.

This honor was bestowed upon the bank in recognition of its outstanding efforts in advancing ‘Sustainable Development Goal 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth.’ The bank triumphed in a fierce competition involving more than 100 projects within the same category, securing the coveted grand prize of $400,000.

Applicants vying for this esteemed award showcased how their initiatives contributed to fostering decent work and driving economic growth within their respective communities. This alignment with Sustainable Development Goal 8, a commitment embraced by all 191 UN member states to achieve by 2030, underscored the significance of the recognized achievements.

During the award ceremony held on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DBN, expressed gratitude for the recognition. He attributed the bank’s success to its unwavering dedication to the global push for environmental sustainability.

Okpanachi stated, “At DBN, we are thrilled by this grant, as it harmonizes with the bank’s agenda and aspirations to be the primary development finance institution propelling growth through MSME finance and acceleration.”

Nigeria to Launch cNGN Stablecoin in 2024
