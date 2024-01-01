Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Chief of Defence Staff Vows to Rid Communities of Insurgents and Bandits

By: The Editor

Date:

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, has pledged to eliminate insurgents and bandits from stifled communities, seeking public support for this goal.

He emphasized collaboration with state governments to identify and address affected areas, expressing the intention to free communities from the grip of bandits.

General Musa discussed the recent attacks in Plateau, acknowledging challenges and emphasizing the political nature of some issues that require decisions from the political class.

He urged collective efforts, defended the military’s actions, and stressed the importance of support from the government in addressing the crisis.

The Editor
The Editor

