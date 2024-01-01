Menu
Bola Tinubu Signs N28.7 Trillion 2024 Budget into Law Following Senate’s Adjustment

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

President Bola Tinubu officially approved the 2024 Budget, totaling N28.7 trillion, during a brief ceremony at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The signing took place on Monday, with key figures such as Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas, and other notable officials in attendance. Notably, Tinubu signed the budget after returning from a week-long holiday in Lagos.

The Senate had earlier increased the budget by N1.2 trillion on December 29, 2023, bringing the total from N27.5 trillion to N28.7 trillion, as outlined in the report submitted by the Appropriation Committee.

The revised budget allocates funds to various sectors, with aggregate expenditure, statutory transfers, recurrent expenditure, and capital expenditure detailed, along with a projected GDP growth of 3.88 percent.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

