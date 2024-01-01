Bishop Kukah Warns President Tinubu: Your Govt Legitimacy Tied to Addressing Ongoing Killings in Nigeria

The Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing that the legitimacy of his government hinges on addressing the persistent killings of Nigerians.

In response to the tragic Christmas-time incident where about 200 residents of Plateau State lost their lives, Kukah highlighted that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes have infiltrated the state’s structure.

The cleric urged President Tinubu to reassess the nation’s security apparatus and implement lasting solutions to halt the ongoing attacks. Kukah emphasized the critical role security plays in determining the legitimacy of the government and expressed concern about the diminishing hope among Nigerians regarding the government’s ability to protect them.

While acknowledging the efforts of the government in responding to the tragedies, Kukah stressed that mere physical infrastructure is insufficient for rebuilding affected communities. He called for more comprehensive strategies focusing on rebuilding community cohesion and resilience, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the emotional and psychological impact on the people.

Kukah commended the swift response from the top, contrasting it with past situations when scenes were neglected. However, he urged a shift towards strategies that prioritize rebuilding hearts and fostering community well-being over the construction of physical structures. The cleric also called for a reevaluation of the national security architecture, emphasizing the need for intellectual analysis to address the multifaceted challenges facing the nation.

As reported by SaharaReporters, the Plateau State Police Command revealed that 86 persons were killed and 221 houses were completely burnt during the Christmas Eve attacks. President Tinubu condemned the assaults and instructed security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators. The death toll has since risen to over 200, with numerous others injured.