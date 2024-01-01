Menu
EntertainmentLifestyle News

AY Makun drops end of the year apology

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular actor and comedian, AY Makun has tendered a heartfelt public apology to anyone he has offended throughout the year ahead of 2024.

The comedian described the kinds of people he is apologising to in a statement on his Instagram page.

He apologized to everyone who thought he was arrogant, disregarded them, felt insulted by his demeanour or actions, didn’t visit or phone them throughout the year, wounded them with his words or deeds, broke promises to them, and gave the impression that he was too serious.

AY wrote:

“END OF YEAR APOLOGY Those who think I am proud… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who think I’ve ignored them… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who felt offended by my attitude or character… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who I didn’t visit or call during this year… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those who I hurt by words or action… I apologize. Pls forgive me… Those whose promises I didn’t fulfill… I apologize. Pls forgive me…Those who felt I am too serious or not serious at all and not friendly… I apologize. Pls forgive me….

“I don’t want to enter 2024 with baggage of hurts and bitterness. I want to be better than I was yesterday; I want to be better in 2024 than I ever was…

“Note: Unforgivingness can block you from receiving God’s blessings… Be blessed in 2024. I love you all…🌹❤❤❤.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

