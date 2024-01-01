Menu
South West

APGA Osun’s New Year Call for Improved Governance under Gov. Adeleke

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) under the able leadership of Wole Adedoyin has extended its heartfelt New Year greetings to the resilient people of Osun State and all Nigerians as they embark on a journey into the promising year of 2024.

In a statement released to Naija247news, Wole Adedoyin conveyed the party’s gratitude for the continuous support and resilience exhibited by the people of Osun State, emphasizing the need for unity, peace, and progress as the state moves forward in the New Year. He acknowledged the challenges faced in the past and expressed optimism for a brighter future under the stewardship of Governor Adeleke.

The APGA Osun Chapter recognized the pivotal role of good governance in enhancing the welfare of the citizens. In this light, the party urged Governor Adeleke to intensify efforts in improving the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Wole Adedoyin highlighted the importance of accessible healthcare, quality education, and infrastructural development to uplift the standard of living in Osun State.

Addressing the issue of security, APGA Osun applauded the efforts of the government in maintaining peace and order. The party, however, encouraged the state administration to collaborate with relevant security agencies to further strengthen the security apparatus, ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

The party further stressed the importance of inclusive governance and urged Governor Adeleke to engage in regular dialogue with various stakeholders, including community leaders, civil society organizations, and the private sector. This, they believe, will foster a participatory and transparent government that considers the diverse needs of the people.

As the state progresses into the New Year, APGA Osun Chapter pledged its commitment to serving as a constructive partner in the pursuit of sustainable development. The party advocated for accountability, transparency, and adherence to the principles of democracy in the implementation of policies that directly impact the lives of the citizens.

Finally, APGA reiterated its commitment to working hand-in-hand with the government to build a prosperous and harmonious state that thrives on the principles of equity and justice.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

