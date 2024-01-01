Anambra Police Neutralise Two Gang Members, Rescue Kidnap Victim

January 1, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra Police Command said they have neutralised two members of a gang that killed two Police personnel on Dec. 29, 2023.

Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye who disclosed this in Awka on Monday, said the gang members were neutralised during a raid of their camp in Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area on Sunday.

Adeoye said a 51 years old kidnap victim was rescued in the process and a Lexus Jeep recovered.

He said other items recovered were four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) two Pump Action and 16 live cartridges.

He said the IEDs had been defused.

Adeoye said the manhunt for the assailants and every criminal element in the state would continue.

He restated the determination of the Command in Anambra to ensure security of all and urged residents and holiday makers in the state to go on with their lawful activities without fear. (www.naija247news.com).