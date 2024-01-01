Actress Iretiola Doyle recounts how she almost died fter inhaling Carbon Monoxide from a car AC

January 1, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle, has revealed how she escaped death after inhaling carbon monoxide in a car in November this year.

In a post shared on her Instagram page today December 31, the actress detailed how she survived after the inhalation.

She wrote;

“19th November 2023 …

This is how the day started, happy, bright, excited, surrounded by some of my all time favourite people, scheduled to speak at one of our tertiary institutions on the outskirts of Lagos, and my boys @tha.sage & @dozieonyiriuka had agreed to come with.

Thank God they did, and thank God that we stopped briefly at the mall to connect with Co- travellers and allow my boys to get some refreshments for the trip.

Barely 30 minutes after these pictures were taken by @jem1yo … I was found unconscious in the car that had been sent to ferry us, foaming at the mouth, blood trickling down my nose…

What? Where?? How???

Forget the minutiae. It was a bizarre case of carbon monoxide poisoning… somehow, the gas had found its way through the AC vents, the driver and I sitting in the car, inhaling that sh*t.

The ONLY reason I am alive to tell this story is because God, in His infinite mercy, said NO.

On this day, Jehovah Jireh aligned the best Nigeria had to offer – people, medical personnel, logistics, and every single resource required in that moment and in the following days in my favour. Had ONE thing shifted out of place… I would not be here.

This is a testimony and a teachable moment…

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a thing… and not just from generators. It is silent and it is swift.

God is also real… and He is faithful.

I am a walking, talking, breathing testament to His faithfulness.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when carbon monoxide builds up in the blood. When too much carbon monoxide is in the air, the body replaces the oxygen in the red blood cells with carbon monoxide, which can lead to serious tissue damage or even death.(www.naija247news.com).