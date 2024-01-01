Actor Kunle Remi Officially Ties The Knot

January 1, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actor Kunle Remi is now married.

Kunle Remi has been trending on social media hours after he announced his wedding with pictures in 2024.

The Nollywood actor was spotted in different poses with his wife, identified as Kiwi, whom he engaged to and marry in 2023

Popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and fans have since flooded the actor’s page to congratulate him.

He shared the good news on his Instagram page this morning January 1, 2024, with a photos of himself and his wife, Tiwi.(www.naija247news.com).