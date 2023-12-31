Menu
Politics & Govt News

You’re elected to solve problems – IPAC to politicians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 31,2023.

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has told the people in the current administration that they were elected to solve problems for the good of the masses and not to make flimsy excuses of overwhelming baggage inherited from their predecessors.

The Council also said that the tasks ahead were enormous and would require exceptional patriotism, political sagacity, leadership acumen and tenacity of purpose to combat.

In a New Year message to Nigerians signed by Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, its National Chairman-elect, the Council noted that to solve the problems of insecurity, turn around the economy, improve infrastructure, provide jobs, maintain social cohesion, boost the people’s standards of living and move the nation forward, leaders must focus on the job they were elected to do.

Leadership is a deep and heavy responsibility, accordingly, all elected public officers are mandated to discharge their constitutional duties without fear or favour and fulfill their campaign promises to the people without excuses,” the statement added.

IPAC described the passing year as a memorable one to the people of Nigeria, adding that in spite of political tension and uncertainty associated with the general election, economic recession aggravated by the removal of fuel subsidy, devaluation of naira and insecurity across the nation, Nigerians remained resilient, surmounted all odds and expressed abiding faith in the fatherland.

“It is in view of this that IPAC set up a Peer Review Mechanism to monitor the achievements of elected public officers in delivering fruits of democracy to the people across the nation,” it added.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

