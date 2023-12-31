Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Why We Increased 2024 Budget By N1.2trn” – Reps

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 31,2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, clarified that the increase of N1.2 trillion in the 2024 budget was a response to escalating inflation and the commitment from Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) to boost their revenue to N700 billion.

He stated this while speaking during the presentation of the Appropriation Bill for passage at the Special Plenary on Saturday.

He said, “We have inflation and exchange rate for the dollar, the executive proposed N750 to the dollar, but after we studied carefully, we looked at it, it is unrealistic.

“So we increased to N800. And also we had a meeting with the GOEs, we believe that their submission is not enough. They have agreed to increase their revenue. That is how we are able to get that N1.2 trillion, which we applied to capital.

“This is the first time the capital is bigger than recurrent. We appropriate about N850 billion to education, we gave them a lot of money. I believe this budget is brilliant and Nigerians will see a lot of impacts”.

A breakdown of the Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly indicates that

N1,742,786,788,150 is for statutory transfers;

N8,270,960,606,831, debt servicing;

N8,768, 513, 380, 852, recurrent (non-debt) expenditure and

N 9,995,143,298,028 as contribution to development fund for capital expenditure.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Security operatives rescue 21 kidnapped travellers in Kogi
Next article
Peter Obi Storms Bokkos IDP Camp, Donates N10m To Support Victims Of Plateau Attacks
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

You’re elected to solve problems – IPAC to politicians

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 31,2023. The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has told...

Drug Abuse: An Open Letter, By Mahmud Isa Yola

Naija247news Naija247news -
I am addressing you with an air of peculiar...

First Lady Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Late Akeredolu’s Family in Ibadan (

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 31,2023. On Saturday, December 30, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi...

Peter Obi Storms Bokkos IDP Camp, Donates N10m To Support Victims Of Plateau Attacks

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 31,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

You’re elected to solve problems – IPAC to politicians

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 31,2023. The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has told...

Drug Abuse: An Open Letter, By Mahmud Isa Yola

Opinion 0
I am addressing you with an air of peculiar...

First Lady Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Late Akeredolu’s Family in Ibadan (

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 31,2023. On Saturday, December 30, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com