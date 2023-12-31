Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

UN peacekeeping mission in Mali completes its withdrawal

By: News Wire

Date:

Dec 31 (Reuters) – The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, is poised to complete its withdrawal from the country on Sunday, the United Nations said in a statement.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Security experts warn the area could now become the focus of a struggle in the north as rebel groups and the army seek to take areas that the U.N. has left, further destabilising Mali, where Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State also roam.

Violence in Mali has spiked since June when the military junta which took power in a 2021 coup ordered the U.N.’s decade-old peacekeeping mission to leave.

The U.N. said only a small team will stay behind to oversee the transportation of assets and disposal of U.N.-owned equipment.

“U.N. funds, agencies and programmes were in Mali well before the deployment of MINUSMA and will stay in Mali well after the withdrawal,” MINUSMA chief El-Ghassum Wane said.

The peacekeeping mission in Mali was launched in 2013 following a violent insurrection by separatist rebels attempting to take control of the north of the country and a subsequent military-led coup.

Mali has since become the epicentre of a violent movement that has spread across West Africa and forced millions to flee.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Landslide Victory in Second Term Bid
Next article
Burundi’s president says gay people should be stoned
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Burundi’s president says gay people should be stoned

Naija247news Naija247news -
BUJUMBURA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye...

DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Landslide Victory in Second Term Bid

Naija247news Naija247news -
…. Opposition Decries Vote as "Sham" Provisional results disclosed by...

President Tinubu to Deliver New Year Address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to deliver a...

Tanker explosion kills two on Abakaliki–Onueke-Afikpo Expressway in Ebonyi.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons have lost their lives...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burundi’s president says gay people should be stoned

Geopolitics 0
BUJUMBURA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye...

DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Landslide Victory in Second Term Bid

Democracy Africa 0
…. Opposition Decries Vote as "Sham" Provisional results disclosed by...

President Tinubu to Deliver New Year Address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024

Analysis 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to deliver a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com