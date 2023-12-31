Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead In Kenya

By: Naija247news

Date:

Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat has been found dead in Kenya, police said Sunday, with local media reports saying he had been murdered.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Kenyan-born Kiplagat, 34, had represented Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, including several Olympic Games and World Championships.

His body was found in a car on Saturday night on the outskirts of the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, home to many athletes.

“An investigation has been launched and officers are on the ground pursuing leads,” local police commander Stephen Okal told reporters in Eldoret.

He said Kiplagat’s body had a deep knife wound to his neck, suggesting he was stabbed.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
INEC Chair Should Have Resigned Over Conduct Of 2023 Elections – Varsity Don
Next article
All of us go soon craze, reviewing…Securitization and FMH in Nigeria By Prince Charles Dickson PhD
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

All of us go soon craze, reviewing…Securitization and FMH in Nigeria By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Naija247news Naija247news -
This is a short 'Olodo' review (smiling) of your policy paper, but first let me again express deep appreciation for your exceptional work on the policy paper titled "What Does Securitization Mean for Forensic Mental Healthcare in Nigeria? The Search for Global Best Practices."

INEC Chair Should Have Resigned Over Conduct Of 2023 Elections – Varsity Don

Naija247news Naija247news -
Professor Jideofor Adibe says the National Chairman of the...

Tinubu Administration Targets Eight-Hour Power Supply To More MSMEs In 2024

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Federal Government is targeting an eight-hour power supply...

Nigerian Army Deploys More Troops To Plateau After Deadly Attacks

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigerian Army has deployed more troops to Plateau...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

All of us go soon craze, reviewing…Securitization and FMH in Nigeria By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Nigerianism 0
This is a short 'Olodo' review (smiling) of your policy paper, but first let me again express deep appreciation for your exceptional work on the policy paper titled "What Does Securitization Mean for Forensic Mental Healthcare in Nigeria? The Search for Global Best Practices."

INEC Chair Should Have Resigned Over Conduct Of 2023 Elections – Varsity Don

Election Views 0
Professor Jideofor Adibe says the National Chairman of the...

Tinubu Administration Targets Eight-Hour Power Supply To More MSMEs In 2024

Entrepreneurs 0
The Federal Government is targeting an eight-hour power supply...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com