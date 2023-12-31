Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

Nevada strongly opposes Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ bid for pre-trial release, citing concerns over his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Prosecutors argue that his request is unreasonable, emphasizing his past affiliation with the South Side Compton Crips and multiple confessions related to Tupac’s murder.

They also claim Keefe D posed a threat to witnesses while in custody and insist there is substantial evidence linking him to orchestrating the 1996 murder.

The state urges the court to keep him incarcerated until the scheduled trial in June, asserting ample grounds for doing so.