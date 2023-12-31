Tinubu Administration Targets Eight-Hour Power Supply To More MSMEs In 2024

The Federal Government is targeting an eight-hour power supply to more Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country in 2024.

In doing this, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will work closely with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a parastatal of the Federal Government.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, said this during “2023: Year Of Transition,” a Channels Television’s special end-of-year programme.

“We are in deep discussion with the REA. trying to install solar-powered access for MSMEs across many markets,” he said on Sunday.

“What we are doing is that where you have a market that has a cluster of small businesses – maybe a thousand of them – we are trying to power those markets to ensure that these MSMEs come into their businesses daily, they have guaranteed eight hours of light.”

To ensure that the project sees the light of day, the presidential aide noted that the immediate past administration did a test run in Ariaria Market in Aba, Abia State.