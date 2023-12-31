Sterling Bank appoints new chairman

December 31, 2023.

Sterling Bank Limited has announced a strategic change on its Board of Directors, with Olatunji Mayaki as the new Chairman effective January 1, 2024.

The move followed the resignation of the erstwhile chairman of the firm, Asue Ighodalo, effective from today (Sunday).

A statement released by the Company Secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, read, “The resignation of our erstwhile chairman is in line with the best corporate governance practices as Ighodalo has offered himself for public service.

“Mayaki takes on the leadership of the board to continue the progressive growth and lead the bank onto even greater success.”

Mayaki had served as a non-executive director with a background which spans the practice of law with the firm formerly known as Ajumogobia, Okeke, Aluko and Oyebode.

“He further served as the pioneer Vice President, Legal and Compliance, of ARM Limited; Country Head of Legal and Group Company Secretary for all Shell Petroleum companies in Nigeria, and Deputy Managing Director of Addax Petroleum Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).