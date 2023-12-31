Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

By: Naija247news

Date:

South Africa has formally approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking an urgent order declaring Israel in violation of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention concerning its actions against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. The filing alleges that Israel is breaching the treaty, which criminalizes attempts to destroy a people, and requests provisional measures to halt Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to prevent further harm to Palestinian rights. Israel has dismissed the suit as ‘baseless,’ blaming Hamas for the suffering in Gaza and emphasizing efforts to minimize harm to non-involved residents. No hearing date has been set for the case.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions
Next article
Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

News Wire News Wire -
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Naija247news Naija247news -
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Passing of Former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

Lifestyle News 0
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Geopolitics 0
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

News Analysis 0
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com