South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

South Africa has formally approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking an urgent order declaring Israel in violation of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention concerning its actions against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. The filing alleges that Israel is breaching the treaty, which criminalizes attempts to destroy a people, and requests provisional measures to halt Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to prevent further harm to Palestinian rights. Israel has dismissed the suit as ‘baseless,’ blaming Hamas for the suffering in Gaza and emphasizing efforts to minimize harm to non-involved residents. No hearing date has been set for the case.”

Related

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!