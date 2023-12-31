Service Chiefs, Defence Minister Visit Plateau After Fresh Attack

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the service chiefs visited Plateau State following a recent attack by gunmen that claimed the lives of at least two individuals.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The delegation, including the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, arrived at Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang on a Nigerian Air Force plane.

The service chiefs present were General Gabriel Musa, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

This visit follows two attacks on Plateau State within a week, with the latest incident resulting in the death of a father and his son in Bokkos Local Government Area.

The Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven and vigilantes responded to the attack, preventing further damage. The region expects aid, and Vice President Kashim Shettima assured its prompt delivery.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed security agencies to apprehend the culprits. The Northwest and central Nigeria grapple with bandit militias, driven by resource competition and social tensions, while a jihadist conflict persists in the northeast.

UN rights chief Volker Turk expressed deep concern about the recent attacks, emphasizing the need to break the cycle of impunity and address underlying causes.