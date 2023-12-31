Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau Massacre, Calls for Urgent Action

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Nigerian Senate has called upon top military and security officials, including the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Air Staff, to appear before it in response to the Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The attack, allegedly carried out by Fulani herders, resulted in the tragic deaths of over 200 residents, with communities being burned down during the coordinated operation.

The Senate, reconvening to discuss the 2024 budget appropriation bill, initiated the summon after a motion by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, emphasizing the need for the security chiefs to explain intelligence failures that allowed the attacks to persist.

The Senate further expressed concern over the continuous criminal assaults in Plateau State, leading to a call for a National Security Summit.

In response to the motion moved by Senator Diket Plang, the Senate observed a minute of silence for the victims and decided to send a high-powered delegation, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to visit and console with the affected communities.

Additionally, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide immediate relief materials, including building materials, to aid the victims in returning home and alleviate the burden on internally displaced persons’ camps.

The Inspector General of Police was also called upon to finalize the Mopol Barracks in Barkin Ladi local Government Area, and the Nigerian Military was urged to deploy intelligence and aerial support in the affected areas.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s House of Representatives Introduces Bill to Criminalize Salary Non-Payment by Employers
Next article
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Passing of Former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

News Wire News Wire -
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Naija247news Naija247news -
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Naija247news Naija247news -
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

Lifestyle News 0
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Geopolitics 0
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Geopolitics 0
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com