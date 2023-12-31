Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau Massacre, Calls for Urgent Action

The Nigerian Senate has called upon top military and security officials, including the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Air Staff, to appear before it in response to the Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau State.

The attack, allegedly carried out by Fulani herders, resulted in the tragic deaths of over 200 residents, with communities being burned down during the coordinated operation.

The Senate, reconvening to discuss the 2024 budget appropriation bill, initiated the summon after a motion by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, emphasizing the need for the security chiefs to explain intelligence failures that allowed the attacks to persist.

The Senate further expressed concern over the continuous criminal assaults in Plateau State, leading to a call for a National Security Summit.

In response to the motion moved by Senator Diket Plang, the Senate observed a minute of silence for the victims and decided to send a high-powered delegation, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to visit and console with the affected communities.

Additionally, the Senate urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide immediate relief materials, including building materials, to aid the victims in returning home and alleviate the burden on internally displaced persons’ camps.

The Inspector General of Police was also called upon to finalize the Mopol Barracks in Barkin Ladi local Government Area, and the Nigerian Military was urged to deploy intelligence and aerial support in the affected areas.”