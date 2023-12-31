Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Self-Defence’ Rejected by Chief of Army Staff: General Lagbaja Deems it “Anarchy

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

In a recent interview on the Plateau attacks, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja dismissed calls for self-defence, categorizing it as a pathway to “anarchy.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite widespread concerns nationally and internationally, the Army Chief remains firm in his stance, stating, “I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy.”

The recent wave of attacks in Plateau State has triggered criticism from various quarters. UN rights chief Volker Turk expressed deep concern, stating, “I am deeply alarmed by the series of attacks by gunmen on multiple rural communities in Plateau State.”

Turk urged Nigerian authorities to promptly, thoroughly, and independently investigate the incident, emphasizing the need to uphold international human rights law and ensure fair trials for those responsible.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lack of Intelligence Coordination Blamed for Plateau State Attacks: Oyo State Security Adviser Urges Internal Security Reevaluation
Next article
Political Leaders Must Bring Smiles to Nigerians in 2024, Catholic Archbishop Urges
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts: Qatar-Based Businessman and Others Intercepted at Lagos Airport

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The NDLEA has successfully intercepted a Qatar-based businessman, Agu...

Political Leaders Must Bring Smiles to Nigerians in 2024, Catholic Archbishop Urges

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale...

Lack of Intelligence Coordination Blamed for Plateau State Attacks: Oyo State Security Adviser Urges Internal Security Reevaluation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to...

All of us go soon craze, reviewing…Securitization and FMH in Nigeria By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Naija247news Naija247news -
This is a short 'Olodo' review (smiling) of your policy paper, but first let me again express deep appreciation for your exceptional work on the policy paper titled "What Does Securitization Mean for Forensic Mental Healthcare in Nigeria? The Search for Global Best Practices."

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts: Qatar-Based Businessman and Others Intercepted at Lagos Airport

CrimeWatch 0
The NDLEA has successfully intercepted a Qatar-based businessman, Agu...

Political Leaders Must Bring Smiles to Nigerians in 2024, Catholic Archbishop Urges

Church News 0
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale...

Lack of Intelligence Coordination Blamed for Plateau State Attacks: Oyo State Security Adviser Urges Internal Security Reevaluation

South West 0
Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com