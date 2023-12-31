Self-Defence’ Rejected by Chief of Army Staff: General Lagbaja Deems it “Anarchy

In a recent interview on the Plateau attacks, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja dismissed calls for self-defence, categorizing it as a pathway to “anarchy.”

Despite widespread concerns nationally and internationally, the Army Chief remains firm in his stance, stating, “I do not support that. I think that is a call for anarchy.”

The recent wave of attacks in Plateau State has triggered criticism from various quarters. UN rights chief Volker Turk expressed deep concern, stating, “I am deeply alarmed by the series of attacks by gunmen on multiple rural communities in Plateau State.”

Turk urged Nigerian authorities to promptly, thoroughly, and independently investigate the incident, emphasizing the need to uphold international human rights law and ensure fair trials for those responsible.