Security News

Security operatives rescue 21 kidnapped travellers in Kogi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Security operatives have rescued 21 victims kidnapped along the Ajaokuta-Itobe Road in Kogi State.

The victims were rescued by a team of security operatives, comprising personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and local vigilantes.

The victims, including travellers, students and staff of Comprehensive High School, Ajaokuta, were abducted on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Onogwu Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, December 30, said that the victims were taken to an unknown destination within the dense forest around the Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon receiving report of this distressing incident, Yahaya Bello, CON, the Governor of Kogi State, promptly issued directives to both security agencies and local vigilantes to embark on immediate actions that will lead to the freedom of the captives. He said the perpetrators of this reprehensible act must also be fished out,” the statement read.

“The directive underscored Governor Bello’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the citizens/residents under his charge.”

The CPS said the efforts of the combined security forces yielded results within 48 hours, leading to the release of the 21 captives.

“Furthermore, the operation led to the apprehension of some of the kidnappers, while those still at large are being trailed,” he added.

Expressing his relief and satisfaction at the outcome of the operation, Bello commended the security operatives for their effective response.

The governor emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security within the state, reiterating his administration’s commitment to leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of keeping the state as one of the safest in the country.

Bello, while commending the security agencies in the state, reiterated his government’s commitment and collaborative efforts in the ongoing battle against criminal elements.(www.naija247news.com).

Service Chiefs, Defence Minister Visit Plateau After Fresh Attack
Why We Increased 2024 Budget By N1.2trn” – Reps
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

