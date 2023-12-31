President Tinubu to Deliver New Year Address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to deliver a New Year’s Day address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024, at 7 am, as announced by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale.

The nationwide broadcast encourages television, radio stations, and electronic media outlets to connect to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. For the full statement, see below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

JANUARY 1ST, 2024: PRESIDENT TINUBU’S NEW YEAR ADDRESS

We invite television, radio stations, and electronic media outlets to tune in to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.