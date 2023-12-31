Menu
President Tinubu to Deliver New Year Address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to deliver a New Year's Day address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024, at 7 am, as announced by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale.

The nationwide broadcast encourages television, radio stations, and electronic media outlets to connect to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
JANUARY 1ST, 2024: PRESIDENT TINUBU’S NEW YEAR ADDRESS
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024, at 7 am.

We invite television, radio stations, and electronic media outlets to tune in to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

