Political Leaders Must Bring Smiles to Nigerians in 2024, Catholic Archbishop Urges

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government and political leaders nationwide, including Naija247news, to offer Nigerians reasons to smile in 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Expressing concern over the hardships faced in the election year of 2023, he called on governments at all levels, irrespective of party affiliations, to formulate policies addressing the high cost of essential goods.

The Archbishop emphasized the impact of factors like increased fuel prices and the devaluation of the naira on the majority, urging a focus on economic revitalization and measures to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

In his New Year message, he appealed for policies to reduce food prices, transportation costs, and create employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

Archbishop Martins stressed the need for collaboration between citizens and leaders for peace and economic stability, while also urging the prompt resolution of wage-related issues affecting Nigerian workers, including resident doctors and university lecturers.