Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Peter Obi Storms Bokkos IDP Camp, Donates N10m To Support Victims Of Plateau Attacks

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 31,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has made a donation of N10 million to support the victims of the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

Obi announced the donation when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs’) camp in Bokkos LGA on Saturday.

While addressing the victims at the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) Bokkos, Obi said, “I’m saddened visiting Plateau again to condole people suffering from attacks by gunmen.

“People have been rendered homeless for no fault of theirs. These victims have lost their loved ones, lost their bread winners and all that they have.

“The humanitarian challenges occasioned by these attacks are so huge to be left for the government alone. And so, I’m not just here to offer them my token, but to mobilise other Nigerians and corporate organisations to come to the aid of these victims.

“Nigerians need to show them love, we need to go beyond emphatising with them, there is need to support them with foods and clothing while in IDPs.

“I hereby called on the federal government to deal with these issues of gunmen across the country. I believe if the federal government is determined to stop these killings, they can do it.

“I therefore challenge the federal government to end the bloodshed across the country.”

Obi encouraged the victims and the entire Plateau people to forgive their attackers and allow God to revenge for them.

Earlier in a welcome remarks, the chairman of Bokkos LGA, Hon Monday Kassa said, “The displaced people in his local government are more than 4,000 spread in 12 IDP camps”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Why We Increased 2024 Budget By N1.2trn” – Reps
Next article
First Lady Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Late Akeredolu’s Family in Ibadan (
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

You’re elected to solve problems – IPAC to politicians

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 31,2023. The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has told...

Drug Abuse: An Open Letter, By Mahmud Isa Yola

Naija247news Naija247news -
I am addressing you with an air of peculiar...

First Lady Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Late Akeredolu’s Family in Ibadan (

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 31,2023. On Saturday, December 30, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi...

Why We Increased 2024 Budget By N1.2trn” – Reps

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 31,2023 Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, the Chairman of the House...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

You’re elected to solve problems – IPAC to politicians

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 31,2023. The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has told...

Drug Abuse: An Open Letter, By Mahmud Isa Yola

Opinion 0
I am addressing you with an air of peculiar...

First Lady Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Late Akeredolu’s Family in Ibadan (

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 31,2023. On Saturday, December 30, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com