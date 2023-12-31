Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Passing of Former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on December 27, 2023. In a statement released on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, on behalf of President General Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ohanaeze described Akeredolu as an ‘angel of history,’ a visionary leader, a moral advocate, a jinx breaker, and an inter-ethnic genius. Akeredolu, who served two terms as governor, held various positions of authority, showcasing his commitment to public service.

The Igbo body acknowledged Akeredolu not only as an exceptional in-law but also as a noble son through his marriage to Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. The statement highlighted Akeredolu’s unwavering fidelity and commitment to the welfare of the Emeabiam community in Imo State, as well as his magnanimous relationship with the Igbo community in Ondo State.

President General Chief Iwuanyanwu expressed deep emotions on hearing the news of Akeredolu’s demise, praising his audacious roles in creating the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) and coordinating the zoning of the Presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum. Akeredolu’s courage, truth-speaking, and contributions to South West politics were lauded, emphasizing his character, humility, legal prowess, charisma, and political acumen.

While acknowledging Akeredolu’s relatively short life, the statement quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson, stating that it’s not the length but the depth of life that matters. Ohanaeze Ndigbo hailed Akeredolu’s distinctive tribute to audacity, selfless service, group loyalty, generosity, resilience, and perseverance. President General Chief Iwuanyanwu urged Akeredolu’s family, especially Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, to find solace in his enviable track records and requested solidarity from Igbo structures in the South West as they bid farewell to their esteemed son-in-law.”