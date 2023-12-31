Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Passing of Former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, who passed away on December 27, 2023. In a statement released on Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, on behalf of President General Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ohanaeze described Akeredolu as an ‘angel of history,’ a visionary leader, a moral advocate, a jinx breaker, and an inter-ethnic genius. Akeredolu, who served two terms as governor, held various positions of authority, showcasing his commitment to public service.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Igbo body acknowledged Akeredolu not only as an exceptional in-law but also as a noble son through his marriage to Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. The statement highlighted Akeredolu’s unwavering fidelity and commitment to the welfare of the Emeabiam community in Imo State, as well as his magnanimous relationship with the Igbo community in Ondo State.

President General Chief Iwuanyanwu expressed deep emotions on hearing the news of Akeredolu’s demise, praising his audacious roles in creating the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) and coordinating the zoning of the Presidency to the Southern part of Nigeria as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum. Akeredolu’s courage, truth-speaking, and contributions to South West politics were lauded, emphasizing his character, humility, legal prowess, charisma, and political acumen.

While acknowledging Akeredolu’s relatively short life, the statement quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson, stating that it’s not the length but the depth of life that matters. Ohanaeze Ndigbo hailed Akeredolu’s distinctive tribute to audacity, selfless service, group loyalty, generosity, resilience, and perseverance. President General Chief Iwuanyanwu urged Akeredolu’s family, especially Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, to find solace in his enviable track records and requested solidarity from Igbo structures in the South West as they bid farewell to their esteemed son-in-law.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau Massacre, Calls for Urgent Action
Next article
ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

News Wire News Wire -
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Naija247news Naija247news -
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Naija247news Naija247news -
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

Lifestyle News 0
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Geopolitics 0
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Geopolitics 0
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com