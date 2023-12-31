Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cryptocurrency

Nigeria to Launch cNGN Stablecoin in 2024

By: The Editor

Date:

Nigeria is set to introduce its inaugural regulated Naira stablecoin, named cNGN, in 2024, marking the end of a two-year prohibition on cryptocurrency trading through official channels.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Developed by a consortium of Nigerian banks, fintechs, and blockchain businesses, cNGN will adhere to regulatory guidelines and be owned by Nigerian banks, functioning as a legal form of currency.

Unlike previous stablecoin iterations, cNGN will be a cryptocurrency rather than digital money. The debut is anticipated to take place in 2024, as reported by Forbes.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDLEA Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts: Qatar-Based Businessman and Others Intercepted at Lagos Airport
Next article
COP28: Development Bank wins $400,000 award
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

COP28: Development Bank wins $400,000 award

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Development Bank of Nigeria clinched the prestigious 2022...

NDLEA Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts: Qatar-Based Businessman and Others Intercepted at Lagos Airport

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The NDLEA has successfully intercepted a Qatar-based businessman, Agu...

Political Leaders Must Bring Smiles to Nigerians in 2024, Catholic Archbishop Urges

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale...

Self-Defence’ Rejected by Chief of Army Staff: General Lagbaja Deems it “Anarchy

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In a recent interview on the Plateau attacks, Chief...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

COP28: Development Bank wins $400,000 award

Business News 0
The Development Bank of Nigeria clinched the prestigious 2022...

NDLEA Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts: Qatar-Based Businessman and Others Intercepted at Lagos Airport

CrimeWatch 0
The NDLEA has successfully intercepted a Qatar-based businessman, Agu...

Political Leaders Must Bring Smiles to Nigerians in 2024, Catholic Archbishop Urges

Church News 0
The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com