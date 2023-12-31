Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

By: Naija247news

Date:

The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have reasserted their commitment to a shared future through their alliance, despite facing disapproval from the broader West African political bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The three neighboring countries, all under military rule due to coups since 2020, are diverging from ECOWAS, which advocates for a return to democratic rule.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a joint press conference in Niamey, Niger, Burkinabe Premier Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela emphasized, “Whether you’re from Mali, Niger, or Burkina, we have the same destiny. We’re going in together.” The leaders expressed their determination to shape their destiny independently.

Celebrating the recent withdrawal of French troops from Niger, the premiers addressed a crowd of thousands. They have severed military ties with France, diminishing France’s influence and complicating international efforts to combat the Sahel region’s decade-old Islamist insurgency.

In defiance of France and ECOWAS, the three countries are fostering closer ties through the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), focusing on security, political, and economic collaboration. Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga highlighted the high level of integration in military cooperation, stating, “And so AES was born. Today, collaboration between our three armies has reached an extremely high level of integration. And that scares some people.”

While details about the new alliance remain limited, the leaders, including Niger’s Premier Ali Lamine Zeine, declared that all future cooperation would be conducted trilaterally. The press conference, interrupted by chants of support, emphasized the countries’ commitment to forging a united path forward.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice
Next article
South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

News Wire News Wire -
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Naija247news Naija247news -
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mourns Passing of Former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

Lifestyle News 0
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Geopolitics 0
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

News Analysis 0
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com