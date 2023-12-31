Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have reasserted their commitment to a shared future through their alliance, despite facing disapproval from the broader West African political bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The three neighboring countries, all under military rule due to coups since 2020, are diverging from ECOWAS, which advocates for a return to democratic rule.

During a joint press conference in Niamey, Niger, Burkinabe Premier Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela emphasized, “Whether you’re from Mali, Niger, or Burkina, we have the same destiny. We’re going in together.” The leaders expressed their determination to shape their destiny independently.

Celebrating the recent withdrawal of French troops from Niger, the premiers addressed a crowd of thousands. They have severed military ties with France, diminishing France’s influence and complicating international efforts to combat the Sahel region’s decade-old Islamist insurgency.

In defiance of France and ECOWAS, the three countries are fostering closer ties through the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), focusing on security, political, and economic collaboration. Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga highlighted the high level of integration in military cooperation, stating, “And so AES was born. Today, collaboration between our three armies has reached an extremely high level of integration. And that scares some people.”

While details about the new alliance remain limited, the leaders, including Niger’s Premier Ali Lamine Zeine, declared that all future cooperation would be conducted trilaterally. The press conference, interrupted by chants of support, emphasized the countries’ commitment to forging a united path forward.”