NDLEA Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempts: Qatar-Based Businessman and Others Intercepted at Lagos Airport

The NDLEA has successfully intercepted a Qatar-based businessman, Agu Evidence Amobi, and Uchegbu Onyebuchi Obi at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Amobi, arrested while boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, had 1.30kg of cannabis sativa hidden in foodstuff. Obi, apprehended on the same day, had 72,000 pills of tramadol 225mg destined for Kano. He claimed to buy the substance in Enugu to fund expenses in Doha and Nigeria.

Additionally, NDLEA operatives at the airport seized a carton with 72,000 pills of tramadol 250mg from Obi and arrested him. On Christmas day in Yobe, officers intercepted Musa Sani, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Adamu Usman with a truck carrying 39 blocks of cannabis sativa and 128,500 pills of opioids.

Follow-up operations led to the arrest of Ali Ibrahim in Geidam, with 208 more blocks of cannabis recovered. In Imo, a bus driver, Peter Orji, was caught with 400 bottles of codeine syrup and 7,590 opioid pills on Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

David Michael was arrested in Kano with 49 blocks of cannabis, and Umar Abdullahi was nabbed with 27,350 opioid pills.

Commending the efforts of MMIA, Yobe, Kano, Kwara, and Imo Commands, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, urged nationwide vigilance against drug traffickers in the new year, emphasizing the importance of continuing the offensive against drug cartels and promoting anti-drug advocacy campaigns.

Marwa extended New Year wishes to officers, their families, stakeholders, and the public.