CrimeWatch

NDLEA arrests 1,016 drugs suspects in Kano State, seizes 9 tons of illicit drugs

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The operatives of the NDLEA arrested 1,016 suspects and seized nine tons of illicit drugs in Kano State in 2023.

Commandant of the agency in Kano State, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, told the NAN on Sunday in Kano that suspects arrested were 40 females and 976 males.

He said the agency secured 102 convictions in the out-going year, secured forfeiture of five vehicles just as 104 cases were still pending in court.

Idris-Ahmad also told Newsmen that drugs seized were 6,098kg of Indian hemp, 1,696kg of codeine and tramadol, and 1,335kg of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

“We rehabilitated 70 clients, investigated 598 visa clearance applications and conducted 245 substance abuse tests, out of which six persons tested positive for different drug abuses.

“We also sensitised 5,000 individuals and engaged Drug Demand Reduction professionals who counselled 1,459 persons,’’ Idris-Ahmad said.

The command also destroyed more than 15 tons of assorted narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in 2023, he added.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of communities from devastating consequences of drug abuse.

“We will intensify efforts at dismantling drug networks, rehabilitate those in need, secure convictions and destroy illicit substances leaving no room for drug trade to flourish,’’ Idris-Ahmad assured.  (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

