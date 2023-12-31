Menu
Miserable Defeat Deepens Manchester United’s Woes Against Nottingham Forest

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Manchester United’s woeful season plunged further as they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The City Ground witnessed a lackluster display from Erik ten Hag’s team, culminating in Morgan Gibbs-White’s late winner. Despite Nicolas Dominguez putting Forest ahead and Marcus Rashford equalizing, this marked United’s fourth loss in six games, leaving them in seventh place, nine points off the top four.

Earlier optimism following a comeback win against Aston Villa faded, especially after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s significant investment of £1.03 billion ($1.3 billion), acquiring a 25 percent stake in the club. INEOS Group, led by Ratcliffe, is set to take control from the Glazer family. However, the defeat raises doubts about Ten Hag’s future, despite claims that Ratcliffe wishes to work with him.

INEOS’s Dave Brailsford, alongside former boss Alex Ferguson, witnessed the disappointing performance as Forest secured their first win over United since 1994. Ten Hag must now oversee a substantial improvement to avoid potential dismissal.

Notably, Forest, under Nuno Espirito Santo, moved five points clear of the relegation zone, marking his second consecutive high-profile victory. United’s struggles continued, with a lack of rhythm and misplaced passes, highlighting their ongoing issues.

Elanga, who had departed in the close season, outshone Antony, Ten Hag’s Ajax recruit, prompting his substitution. Rasmus Hojlund’s absence due to illness left Rashford as the central striker, but United’s play lacked conviction. Despite Rashford’s equalizer from Turner’s error, Forest sealed the win in the 82nd minute with Gibbs-White’s superb strike, leaving United in turmoil.

The defeat adds pressure on Ten Hag to revitalize United’s performances, as the club faces challenges under the new ownership.

