Lagos State Residents Share Harrowing Tales of Forced Evictions and Property Demolition by Sanwo-Olu’s Government

Oworonshoki community in Lagos State, under the governance of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has witnessed a wave of house demolitions that left residents homeless, as recounted by affected individuals in a video interview. The residents allege that the Lagos State government, without prior notice, demolished their houses and even ordered security officers to set fire to their residences and shops, preventing them from salvaging their belongings.

In the emotional accounts, one resident revealed the shock of returning home to find both her house and shop demolished on the same day, leaving her with nothing. Another resident, Caroline Idulani, expressed despair and questioned why the government chose to destroy their hard-earned properties, leaving them without means to sustain themselves in their old age.

Adeola Fatai, a 30-year resident of the community, highlighted the lack of pre-warning when the police unexpectedly stormed the area, forcing him to sleep outside without shelter. Funmilayo Oduntan shared her distressing experience of receiving a call about her house being set ablaze while she was away for work, and her pleas to save valuable properties falling on deaf ears.

The residents expressed frustration over the disregard for their pleas, emphasizing that the government’s actions have left them in a state of mourning and uncertainty. The lack of pre-informed notices and the destruction of homes and belongings have sparked outrage and calls for accountability.