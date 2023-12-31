Lack of Intelligence Coordination Blamed for Plateau State Attacks: Oyo State Security Adviser Urges Internal Security Reevaluation

Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, attributes the recent Plateau State attacks, resulting in over 200 deaths, to a lack of intelligence coordination among security agencies.

Speaking on “2023: Year Of Transition” on Channels TV, Owoseni emphasizes the need to redefine the internal security architecture and address the competition among security institutions.

He draws attention to the historical involvement of non-state actors, identified as external insurgents, in causing unrest in the North-Central region.

Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja rejects calls for self-defence, labeling it as “anarchy,” amidst international concerns and calls for a thorough investigation into the attacks.