Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Jonah Jang Decries Ongoing Violence in Plateau, Calls for State Policing

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, has expressed deep concern over the recent spate of killings in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas, suggesting that the assailants are driven by a sinister agenda to erase the heritage of the people.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement offering condolences to the victims, Jang condemned the relentless and needless attacks that have claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent villagers and damaged properties. He emphasized the urgent need for the state and federal governments to intensify efforts to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators, stressing that the unbroken cycle of violence has emboldened the assailants.

Jang acknowledged the ongoing efforts by the authorities but emphasized the necessity of hard and painstaking measures to halt the escalating violence and restore the state to its historically peaceful state. He supported the idea of state police, emphasizing its role in enhancing security, ensuring swift crisis response, and tackling the challenges of insecurity effectively.

Calling for collaboration with the state government, Jang underscored the commitment to safeguarding Plateau citizens. Despite the grim circumstances, he asserted that Plateau would endure, prosper, and maintain its reputation as a haven of peace and tourism.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Inferno Engulfs Ilorin: Diesel Tanker Blaze Ravages Shops and Viewing Centre
Next article
Lagos State Residents Share Harrowing Tales of Forced Evictions and Property Demolition by Sanwo-Olu’s Government
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

News Wire News Wire -
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Naija247news Naija247news -
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Naija247news Naija247news -
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

Lifestyle News 0
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Geopolitics 0
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Geopolitics 0
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com