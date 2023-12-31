Jonah Jang Decries Ongoing Violence in Plateau, Calls for State Policing

Former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, has expressed deep concern over the recent spate of killings in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas, suggesting that the assailants are driven by a sinister agenda to erase the heritage of the people.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement offering condolences to the victims, Jang condemned the relentless and needless attacks that have claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent villagers and damaged properties. He emphasized the urgent need for the state and federal governments to intensify efforts to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators, stressing that the unbroken cycle of violence has emboldened the assailants.

Jang acknowledged the ongoing efforts by the authorities but emphasized the necessity of hard and painstaking measures to halt the escalating violence and restore the state to its historically peaceful state. He supported the idea of state police, emphasizing its role in enhancing security, ensuring swift crisis response, and tackling the challenges of insecurity effectively.

Calling for collaboration with the state government, Jang underscored the commitment to safeguarding Plateau citizens. Despite the grim circumstances, he asserted that Plateau would endure, prosper, and maintain its reputation as a haven of peace and tourism.