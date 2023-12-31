Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Inferno Engulfs Ilorin: Diesel Tanker Blaze Ravages Shops and Viewing Centre

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

A devastating fire, ignited by a diesel tanker, wreaked havoc in the Ilorin metropolis of Kwara State on Saturday, targeting two shops and a football viewing center. The incident, occurring around 10:47 a.m. at Magaji Aare quarters, Ajegunle, Idi-Ape area of Ilorin East Local Government, originated from a pumping machine used to transfer diesel from a tanker lorry to a container near a telecommunications mast.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Hassan Adekunle, a spokesperson for the state Fire Service, reported that the estimated property saved amounted to N145.2 million, while losses totaled N34.6 million. The firefighters swiftly confronted the blaze emanating from the 22,000-liter tanker with registration number MUS 916 YF, preventing further escalation. Unfortunately, the flames caused substantial damage to two shops and a football viewing center.

As the festive season unfolds, the Fire Service emphasizes public safety and urges swift reporting of fire emergencies to the fire brigade.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Miserable Defeat Deepens Manchester United’s Woes Against Nottingham Forest
Next article
Jonah Jang Decries Ongoing Violence in Plateau, Calls for State Policing
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

News Wire News Wire -
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Naija247news Naija247news -
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Naija247news Naija247news -
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

Saraki Mohammed Saraki Mohammed -
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tupac Murder Suspect Deemed Too Dangerous for Pre-Trial Release; Prosecutors Urge No Bail

Lifestyle News 0
Nevada strongly opposes Duane "Keefe D" Davis' bid for...

South Africa Urges ICJ to Declare Israel in Breach of Genocide Convention Over Gaza Crackdown

Geopolitics 0
South Africa has formally approached the International Court of...

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali form Military Govt Alliance ignores ECOWAS Tensions

Geopolitics 0
The prime ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com