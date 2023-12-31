Inferno Engulfs Ilorin: Diesel Tanker Blaze Ravages Shops and Viewing Centre

A devastating fire, ignited by a diesel tanker, wreaked havoc in the Ilorin metropolis of Kwara State on Saturday, targeting two shops and a football viewing center. The incident, occurring around 10:47 a.m. at Magaji Aare quarters, Ajegunle, Idi-Ape area of Ilorin East Local Government, originated from a pumping machine used to transfer diesel from a tanker lorry to a container near a telecommunications mast.

Hassan Adekunle, a spokesperson for the state Fire Service, reported that the estimated property saved amounted to N145.2 million, while losses totaled N34.6 million. The firefighters swiftly confronted the blaze emanating from the 22,000-liter tanker with registration number MUS 916 YF, preventing further escalation. Unfortunately, the flames caused substantial damage to two shops and a football viewing center.

As the festive season unfolds, the Fire Service emphasizes public safety and urges swift reporting of fire emergencies to the fire brigade.