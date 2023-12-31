Menu
Search
Subscribe
Election Views

INEC Chair Should Have Resigned Over Conduct Of 2023 Elections – Varsity Don

By: Naija247news

Date:

Professor Jideofor Adibe says the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu should have resigned in the wake of the 2023 elections.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigerians went to the polls earlier in the year to elect their president, governors, and national and state lawmakers. But the exercise, especially the presidential election, was heavily criticised by local and foreign bodies.

The criticisms were enough for the INEC chief to have stepped aside, according to Adibe.

“I think I have this several times even in 2019. INEC cannot deliver anything now because it has a legitimacy crisis,” the professor of political science said on Channels Television’s end-of-year show, “2023: Year Of Transition”.

“The first thing that should have been done is for Professor Mahmood to go. In climes where honour means anything, even if you feel you have done your best, to the extent that international and local observers have condemned and heavily criticised the conduct of the election, the best thing you should do is to step aside. His life does not need to depend on it. You step aside for the sake of the integrity of that institution.

And for as long as it remains, I don’t think anybody will think they can get anything from INEC.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Administration Targets Eight-Hour Power Supply To More MSMEs In 2024
Next article
Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead In Kenya
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

All of us go soon craze, reviewing…Securitization and FMH in Nigeria By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Naija247news Naija247news -
This is a short 'Olodo' review (smiling) of your policy paper, but first let me again express deep appreciation for your exceptional work on the policy paper titled "What Does Securitization Mean for Forensic Mental Healthcare in Nigeria? The Search for Global Best Practices."

Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead In Kenya

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat has been found dead in...

Tinubu Administration Targets Eight-Hour Power Supply To More MSMEs In 2024

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Federal Government is targeting an eight-hour power supply...

Nigerian Army Deploys More Troops To Plateau After Deadly Attacks

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigerian Army has deployed more troops to Plateau...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

All of us go soon craze, reviewing…Securitization and FMH in Nigeria By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Nigerianism 0
This is a short 'Olodo' review (smiling) of your policy paper, but first let me again express deep appreciation for your exceptional work on the policy paper titled "What Does Securitization Mean for Forensic Mental Healthcare in Nigeria? The Search for Global Best Practices."

Ugandan Athlete Benjamin Kiplagat Found Dead In Kenya

Other Sports 0
Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat has been found dead in...

Tinubu Administration Targets Eight-Hour Power Supply To More MSMEs In 2024

Entrepreneurs 0
The Federal Government is targeting an eight-hour power supply...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com