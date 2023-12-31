Menu
Gas Explosion Rocks National Arts Theatre in Lagos: Fire Contained

By: Saraki Mohammed

A gas explosion has occurred at the National Arts Theatre in the Igamu area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

The fire resulting from the explosion has been successfully contained, with reports indicating that gas cylinders within the National Arts Theatre complex were the cause.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday, prompting the deployment of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service personnel, led by Director Magaret Adeseye, who confirmed that a burst gas cylinder was responsible but assured that the situation is now under control.

Fortunately, there are no reported casualties at the time of this update. However, the occurrence may impact any scheduled New Year’s Eve events at the venue.

