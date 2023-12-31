First Lady Remi Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit to Late Akeredolu’s Family in Ibadan (

Dec 31,2023.

On Saturday, December 30, Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu paid a Condolence visit to the late Rotimi Akeredolu, the former governor of Ondo state family in Ibadan, Oyo state

The Nation reports that Mrs. Tinubu arrived at the Jerico mansion in Akeredolu at approximately 12:45 pm, accompanied by Bayo Lawal, the deputy governor of Oyo state, and other dignitaries.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Akeredolu’s wife, and other family members welcomed the First Lady.

During the condolence visit, Mrs. Tinubu stated that Nigeria has lost a great man with the passing of Akeredolu. She said that the former Ondo State governor was a wonderful man and would be sorely missed.

Her words: “We can only wish that the legacies he left behind can continue and it endures. I wish his wife, his children, grandchildren and the family that God will comfort them and also ease their pains. “They should live with the fact that the man has done well, he has done well to people, he will be solidly missed and may his soul rest in perfect peace.

“I keep asking when somebody asks people if somebody is alright or is he sick, I said, who is well? We all have one ailment or the other, and it is only God that gives us each day to live by.”(www.naija247newa.com)