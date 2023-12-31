ECOWAS Condemns Plateau State Massacre, Calls for Justice

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has strongly denounced the Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau State as an act of callousness and a blatant disregard for the sanctity of human life. The regional body, comprising 15 African member states, called upon the Nigerian government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to ensure that all those responsible for the brutal attacks face justice.

Gunmen reportedly invaded 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Council areas, resulting in the tragic deaths of over 200 residents, including women, children, and the elderly. The police authorities in the state confirmed the attacks, revealing a death toll of at least 86 people and the complete destruction of 221 houses.

Global reactions, including the United Nations, have demanded accountability and justice for the victims. In its statement on Saturday, ECOWAS expressed condolences to the bereaved families, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the Government and People of Nigeria.

ECOWAS emphasized that the killings reflected callousness, insensitivity, and a total disregard for the sanctity of human life by the perpetrators. The regional body urged the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to identify and bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice. While reaffirming its support for Nigeria, ECOWAS pledged commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and eliminating terrorism, violent extremism, and banditry in the region.”