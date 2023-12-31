Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Landslide Victory in Second Term Bid

By: Naija247news

Date:

…. Opposition Decries Vote as “Sham”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Provisional results disclosed by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission Ceni reveal President Felix Tshisekedi’s triumph with an overwhelming 73 percent in the single-round presidential ballot.

Opposition leaders dismiss the election as a “sham,” and runner-up Moise Katumbi, a prominent businessman and former provincial governor, secured about 18 percent of the votes.

Addressing jubilant supporters in Kinshasa, Tshisekedi stated, “I have been re-elected president of all Congolese,” committing to an inclusive second term.

The Constitutional Court is slated to confirm the provisional results on January 10.

The election saw participation from 44 million out of the country’s 100 million inhabitants, with voting extending beyond the initial schedule due to logistical challenges.

Opposition figures, including Martin Fayulu and Katumbi, contested the results, labeling the election a “masquerade” and demanding a re-run.

Political analyst Tresor Kibangula acknowledged Tshisekedi’s dynamic campaign but raised concerns about irregularities affecting the vote’s integrity in certain regions.

Despite criticisms, authorities emphasize the need for disputes to be presented to the Constitutional Court.

International observers, including a Catholic-Protestant mission, documented numerous irregularities, prompting 15 embassies to call for restraint in the mineral-rich nation.

With post-election tensions common, measures have been taken to prevent unrest, particularly in Katumbi’s stronghold in the southeast.

Opposition leaders express skepticism about the impartiality of the Constitutional Court and Ceni, alleging subservience to the government.

The situation unfolds amidst heightened anticipation and concerns over the political landscape in the DRC.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
President Tinubu to Deliver New Year Address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024
Next article
UN peacekeeping mission in Mali completes its withdrawal
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Burundi’s president says gay people should be stoned

Naija247news Naija247news -
BUJUMBURA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye...

UN peacekeeping mission in Mali completes its withdrawal

News Wire News Wire -
Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.N. peacekeeping mission in...

President Tinubu to Deliver New Year Address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to deliver a...

Tanker explosion kills two on Abakaliki–Onueke-Afikpo Expressway in Ebonyi.

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 31, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons have lost their lives...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burundi’s president says gay people should be stoned

Geopolitics 0
BUJUMBURA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye...

UN peacekeeping mission in Mali completes its withdrawal

Geopolitics 0
Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.N. peacekeeping mission in...

President Tinubu to Deliver New Year Address to Nigerians on January 1, 2024

Analysis 0
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to deliver a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com