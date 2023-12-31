DR Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Landslide Victory in Second Term Bid

…. Opposition Decries Vote as “Sham”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Provisional results disclosed by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission Ceni reveal President Felix Tshisekedi’s triumph with an overwhelming 73 percent in the single-round presidential ballot.

Opposition leaders dismiss the election as a “sham,” and runner-up Moise Katumbi, a prominent businessman and former provincial governor, secured about 18 percent of the votes.

Addressing jubilant supporters in Kinshasa, Tshisekedi stated, “I have been re-elected president of all Congolese,” committing to an inclusive second term.

The Constitutional Court is slated to confirm the provisional results on January 10.

The election saw participation from 44 million out of the country’s 100 million inhabitants, with voting extending beyond the initial schedule due to logistical challenges.

Opposition figures, including Martin Fayulu and Katumbi, contested the results, labeling the election a “masquerade” and demanding a re-run.

Political analyst Tresor Kibangula acknowledged Tshisekedi’s dynamic campaign but raised concerns about irregularities affecting the vote’s integrity in certain regions.

Despite criticisms, authorities emphasize the need for disputes to be presented to the Constitutional Court.

International observers, including a Catholic-Protestant mission, documented numerous irregularities, prompting 15 embassies to call for restraint in the mineral-rich nation.

With post-election tensions common, measures have been taken to prevent unrest, particularly in Katumbi’s stronghold in the southeast.

Opposition leaders express skepticism about the impartiality of the Constitutional Court and Ceni, alleging subservience to the government.

The situation unfolds amidst heightened anticipation and concerns over the political landscape in the DRC.