Breaking: Nollywood Icon Zack Orji slumps, goes into coma

December 31, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Actor, Zack Orji is in critical condition in the ICU of the National Hospital in Abuja.

According to his friends who shed light on his condition, Orji can’t walk or talk, and all kinds of test is being run on him to ascertain what is wrong.

He was rushed to the hospital two days ago after he slumped in the toilet after being quite weak for a few weeks.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has not issued any statement on this development. (www.naija247news.com).