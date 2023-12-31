BREAKING: Edison Ehie Resigns As Rivers Assembly Member

Rt Hon Edison Ehie has resigned as a member representing Ahoada East in the Rivers State House of Assembly and also the speaker of a group of lawmakers.

His notice of resignation was contained in a letter dated 29th December 2023 and addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

“This is to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and Member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter.

“I wish to appreciate my colleagues and the people of my constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently,” the letter read.

The lawmaker did not give any reason for his resignation.

