Bayelsa Govt Denounces Alleged Illegal Marriage Involving a Four-Year-Old

Bayelsa State Government Responds to Alleged Illegal Marriage, Vows to Uphold Child Rights

The Bayelsa State Government has stepped in following reports of a controversial marriage between a four-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man in Akeddei community, Sagbama Local Government Area. The government, through a joint statement by Dr. Dise Ogbise-Goddy and Mr. Paniebi Jacob, expressed its disapproval of the alleged marriage, deeming it illegal and contrary to natural justice, equity, and good conscience.

Acknowledging a formal complaint from child rights advocacy group DO Foundation, the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children, and Social Development, along with the Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT), addressed the issue. The government emphasized its commitment to child rights, referencing the Bayelsa State Child Rights Law, which it promptly passed.

In response to the complaint, the traditional ruler of Akeddei community pledged cooperation, assuring the government of the child’s production along with key individuals involved in the ceremony. The statement underscored the state’s stance against child marriage, labeling the reported ceremony as a ‘mere spiritual’ affair.

The government, in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Police Command, affirmed its dedication to preventing such incidents in the future. Gratitude was expressed to non-governmental organizations, including FIDA and DO Foundation, for their efforts in safeguarding the welfare of the innocent child.

The Bayelsa State Government assured the public that it remains committed to creating a children-friendly environment and pledged to pursue the case to a logical conclusion.