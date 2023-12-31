Menu
Bandits Attack Plateau Community Again, Kill Father, Son

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

“Two lives lost in a recent assault on Durbi village, Shere district, Jos East local government area.

This incident follows the tragic Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi, resulting in over 190 casualties.

Transition Implementation Committee chairman Markus Nyam confirmed the attack, revealing that assailants killed a father and his son on Saturday night.

Vigilantes engaged the attackers, leading to one assailant’s death, while the Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven responded to prevent further harm.

Ongoing efforts by state officials, including service chiefs, indicate a response to the escalating situation.”

