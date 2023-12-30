Menu
Cases & Trials

UK-Based Blogger Cyberbullies Femi Falana for Seeking Police Intervention on death threats on Wunmi

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

****

In a disturbing turn of events, Bukola Jesse, a Nigerian blogger based in Manchester, England, has launched a cyberbullying attack against renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN. The incident stems from Falana’s request for the Nigeria Police Force’s intervention over death threats directed at the late singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi.

Jesse took to Facebook on Friday morning, using derogatory language to target Falana and his colleagues who took on the case of Mohbad’s wife. The blogger went further to share a copy of the letter written by Femi Falana’s legal firm to the Lagos State Police Command along with her disrespectful post.

SaharaReporters initially reported how Femi Falana Chambers petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police concerning threats of physical harm against Mohbad’s wife and child. The threats were traced to anonymous phone calls and seven individuals on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The petition, dated December 28, 2023, listed the following individuals: Westo Adekunle Adejumo, Peckins Rules, Larry Omodia (African TV), Arifanlajogunomoagba, Bukola Jesse, Kudi Alowonle (Yeye Kudi Courtroom), and Themuicpivot. The chambers appealed to the police for urgent intervention to address the situation.

Bukola Jesse had previously accused Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, of attempting to gather records through the media to seek asylum at a foreign embassy and flee Nigeria with her son, Liam. The blogger also directed harsh words towards Mohbad’s mother, Olumiyi, accusing her of making mistakes that led her to leave Mohbad’s father.

SaharaReporters also covered Wunmi’s alarming revelation about threats to her life and her son’s life amid the ongoing cyberbullying. She attributed the threats to Mohbad’s father, who she claimed was fighting for control over her husband’s properties. Despite the denial from Mohbad’s father, Wunmi expressed the distress caused by the threats and cyberbullying, leading to depression and sickness.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

