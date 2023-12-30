Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Unveils 25-Man Squad for 2023 AFCON

Includes Ahmed Musa and Olorunleke Ojo

In anticipation of the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has revealed his finalized 25-man squad. Captain Ahmed Musa secures his place in the lineup, while Enyimba’s Olorunleke Ojo stands out as the lone home-based player selected.

The team’s social media platforms released the list on Friday evening, featuring prominent names such as Victor Osimhen and the often-criticized Francis Uzoho. Peseiro’s decision follows his earlier unveiling of a 40-man provisional squad for the prestigious continental football event.

Although the Confederation of African Football (CAF) allows a maximum of 27 players for each team, Peseiro opted for a 25-man squad. Notable additions include Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, representing the new faces in the lineup. The team comprises three goalkeepers, and veteran William Troost-Ekong makes a return after a hiatus, joining the nine defenders summoned for the tournament. Among them is Kenneth Omeruo, a member of the victorious 2013 team, securing his place once again.