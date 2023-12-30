Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Unveils 25-Man Squad for 2023 AFCON

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Includes Ahmed Musa and Olorunleke Ojo

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In anticipation of the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has revealed his finalized 25-man squad. Captain Ahmed Musa secures his place in the lineup, while Enyimba’s Olorunleke Ojo stands out as the lone home-based player selected.

The team’s social media platforms released the list on Friday evening, featuring prominent names such as Victor Osimhen and the often-criticized Francis Uzoho. Peseiro’s decision follows his earlier unveiling of a 40-man provisional squad for the prestigious continental football event.

Although the Confederation of African Football (CAF) allows a maximum of 27 players for each team, Peseiro opted for a 25-man squad. Notable additions include Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, representing the new faces in the lineup. The team comprises three goalkeepers, and veteran William Troost-Ekong makes a return after a hiatus, joining the nine defenders summoned for the tournament. Among them is Kenneth Omeruo, a member of the victorious 2013 team, securing his place once again.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request for Securitization of N7.3 Trillion Ways and Means
Next article
Katsina State Govt Suspends Forestry Department Unit Head Over Illegal Land Transaction
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The head coach of defending champions Senegal, Aliou Cisse,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Lifestyle News 0
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

FootBall 0
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Flying Eagles 0
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com