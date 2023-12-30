Menu
South West

Southwest State Governors Unite for Befitting Burial of Late Governor Akeredolu

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Governors of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, and Ekiti states, forming the South-West Governors Forum, are joining forces with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the family of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to organize a dignified burial for the ex-governor. Governor Dapo Abiodun, leading a delegation of three other South-West governors on a condolence visit, expressed the forum’s commitment to this cause during their visit to the Akeredolu family in Jericho, Ibadan.

Governor Abiodun disclosed that a joint committee would be established to oversee the arrangements. Other governors present included Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, and Oyo State Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, representing Governor Seyi Makinde. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu couldn’t join due to a flight delay.

Arriving in a convoy of over 20 cars, the governors conveyed their condolences to the Akeredolu family, with journalists, unfortunately, restricted from entering the room where the meeting took place. Governor Abiodun, speaking to the press afterward, emphasized the significant void left by the late Governor Akeredolu, describing him as a highly intelligent and dependable leader.

Acknowledging Akeredolu’s pivotal role in the Southwestern Governors Forum and the Southern Governors Forum, Governor Abiodun announced the collective decision to organize a befitting burial. The governors pledged to collaborate with the family and the Ondo state government, forming a joint committee to ensure a deserving farewell for the late governor.

