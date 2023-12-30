Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars

The head coach of defending champions Senegal, Aliou Cisse, is determined to demonstrate that his team can secure victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with players competing in the Saudi championship.

Cisse, who previously refrained from selecting players from Saudi Arabia due to perceived differences in league quality, has now included a quintet of stars currently playing in the Saudi league, including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Cisse, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the team’s previous success with players from major European leagues and expressed the need to showcase their ability to triumph with those in the Saudi championship. The coach, hungry for a second crown, stated that Senegal is eager to win again and continue their success.

Senegal, drawn in Group C alongside Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia, aims to become the first team to successfully defend the title since Egypt achieved the feat in 2010. With the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, Cisse and his squad are determined to add another star to their jersey.

Here is the selected squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli/KSA), Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough/ENG), Mory Diaw (Clermont/FRA)

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal/KSA), Abdou Diallo (Al-Arabi/QAT), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa/ISR), Abdoulaye Niakhate (Troyes/FRA), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Fode Ballo Toure (Fulham/ENG), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis/ESP), Ismail Jackobs (Monaco/FRA), Formose Mendy (Lorient/FRA)

Midfielders: Nampalys Mendy (Lens/FRA), Idrissa Gueye (Everton/ENG), Pape Sarr (Tottenham/ENG), Pape Gueye (Marseille/FRA), Krepin Diatta (Monaco/FRA), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Lamine Camara (Metz/FRA)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al Nassr/KSA), Habibou Diallo (Al Shabab), Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille/FRA), Ismaila Sarr (Marseille/FRA), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea/ENG), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana/ITA), Abdallah Sima (Rangers/SCO)