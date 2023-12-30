Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The head coach of defending champions Senegal, Aliou Cisse, is determined to demonstrate that his team can secure victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with players competing in the Saudi championship.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Cisse, who previously refrained from selecting players from Saudi Arabia due to perceived differences in league quality, has now included a quintet of stars currently playing in the Saudi league, including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Cisse, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the team’s previous success with players from major European leagues and expressed the need to showcase their ability to triumph with those in the Saudi championship. The coach, hungry for a second crown, stated that Senegal is eager to win again and continue their success.

Senegal, drawn in Group C alongside Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia, aims to become the first team to successfully defend the title since Egypt achieved the feat in 2010. With the tournament hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, Cisse and his squad are determined to add another star to their jersey.

Here is the selected squad:

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli/KSA), Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough/ENG), Mory Diaw (Clermont/FRA)

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal/KSA), Abdou Diallo (Al-Arabi/QAT), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa/ISR), Abdoulaye Niakhate (Troyes/FRA), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Fode Ballo Toure (Fulham/ENG), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis/ESP), Ismail Jackobs (Monaco/FRA), Formose Mendy (Lorient/FRA)

Midfielders: Nampalys Mendy (Lens/FRA), Idrissa Gueye (Everton/ENG), Pape Sarr (Tottenham/ENG), Pape Gueye (Marseille/FRA), Krepin Diatta (Monaco/FRA), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Lamine Camara (Metz/FRA)

Forwards: Sadio Mane (Al Nassr/KSA), Habibou Diallo (Al Shabab), Iliman Ndiaye (Marseille/FRA), Ismaila Sarr (Marseille/FRA), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea/ENG), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana/ITA), Abdallah Sima (Rangers/SCO)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Attracts $3 Billion Investments
Next article
NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Attracts $3 Billion Investments

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
... Signs Executive Orders for Business Improvement Governor Godwin Obaseki...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Lifestyle News 0
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

FootBall 0
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Flying Eagles 0
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com