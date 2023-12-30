Senate Summons Security Chiefs, NSA Over Plateau Killings

The Senate has summoned top security officials, including the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to address the Christmas Eve killings in Plateau State.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole raised a motion during plenary, emphasizing the need for an explanation on the inadequate intelligence and expressing public anger. The Senate, after a debate, observed a minute of silence for the victims and resolved to send a delegation to offer condolences.

They also urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide immediate relief materials for victims. Gunmen attacked over 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs, killing more than 190 people.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the attack, ordering security agencies to apprehend the culprits and mobilize relief resources.

The United Nations called for a prompt, thorough, and independent investigation. Vice President Kashim Shettima visited displaced victims, emphasizing the importance of local cooperation in addressing insecurity.

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, during a visit, announced the formation of a Special Operation Squad to intervene in Plateau State’s security situation, emphasizing the seriousness of the government’s response.