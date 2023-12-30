Menu
Released South Korean Abductees in Good Health, Moved to Safe Zone in Nigeria

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Gunmen in Rivers state, Nigeria, kidnapped two South Koreans earlier this month, and now, the Seoul foreign ministry has confirmed their release. The statement on Saturday assured that the abducted individuals are in good health and have been relocated to a secure area.

The ministry reported, “On Friday, we secured custody of the two abducted Korean citizens. Both people are currently in good health, and after a hospital checkup, they moved to a safe area and spoke with their families.”

As previously reported by SaharaReporters, the kidnapping occurred on December 12 when gunmen attacked a Daewoo convoy along the East-West Road in Rivers State. The assailants ambushed a team of expatriates, killing four soldiers and two civilian drivers, and subsequently abducting the two South Koreans.

While attacks by militants in the Niger Delta have decreased, the region remains volatile, facing challenges such as crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, impacting Nigeria’s oil output.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

