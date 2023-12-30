President Tinubu, Shettima Conferred With Igbo Titles In Abia

Dec 30,2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were conferred with Igbo traditional titles on Friday.

Traditional rulers in Abia State conferred on Tinubu the traditional title of Omezeri Igbo I, which was received on his behalf by Shettima.

Shettima himself was conferred with Enyioma Ndigbo by the chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Mbah.

In attendance alongside Vice President Shettima were Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, five Southeast governors, former governors of Southeast states, APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Obi of Onitsha, Ooni of Ife, senators, and members of the House of Representatives.

The occasion also marked a grand civic reception for Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu and the unveiling of the Peace in the South East Project in Bende, Abia State.(www.naija247news.com)